SEMA2022: Ford Combines Off The Shelf Factory Parts To Customize The F-150 Lightning

Ford has teamed up with leading aftermarket builders and parts manufacturers to deliver 10 unique versions of its hottest vehicles, highlighting the ways customers can personalize their rides with hundreds of Ford Performance Parts and Ford Licensed Accessories.



"We designed Ford vehicles to be easier to customize, with installation points and aftermarket accessories engineered from the start of the design process," said Eric Cin, Ford global director, vehicle personalization, accessories, and licensing. "We work actively with the aftermarket to share our product designs so customers can personalize and put the finishing touches on their vehicle to make it all their own."



Ford’s personalization and accessories business has grown 40 percent in the last two years, providing customers the opportunity to create experiences beyond the point of vehicle sale. To date, retailers have sold more than 1 million factory-backed accessories for Bronco, the most accessorized vehicle in the Ford lineup.



Here are complete details of the SEMA vehicles. Those interested can also visit this link for a full overview of the vehicle builds. Most aftermarket accessories used in this year’s vehicles will be available for purchase, except for custom parts. The Ford Vehicle Personalization team has created two custom, one-off vehicle builds featuring a multitude of Ford Accessories and Ford Performance Parts. Ford F-150 Lightning and Maverick were selected to showcase the best of the best in vehicle personalization.



Highlighted Ford accessories can be purchased from a local Ford dealer or ordered online for direct delivery. Customers have the option of having the parts installed at a dealership or on their own. Parts purchased with the vehicle can also be rolled into the customer’s monthly vehicle payment.



F-150 Lightning: Swiss Army Knife Builder: Tjin Edition/Thule

SEMA Location: North Hall, SEMA Electrified Booth No. 11268

Specs: Extended Range Battery, all-wheel drive, SuperCrew, Lariat



The Tjin Edition F-150 Lightning pickup is a jack-of-all-trades, giving drivers the ability to venture into exciting, new spaces with confidence. Solar charging, a portable air compressor, refrigerator, console vault, Recaro front and rear seats, and Thule cargo accessories make Tjin Edition’s F-150 Lightning truck the perfect vehicle for a weekend getaway, off-roading adventure, or tailgating with family and friends. Two Super73® e-bikes mounted on the back of the truck offer blistering acceleration for people more at home on two wheels than four.







F-150 Lightning: Race Support Builder: Real Truck/Motor City Solutions

SEMA Location: West Hall, Booth No. 50027

Specs: 131 kWh Extended Range Battery, AWD, SuperCrew, XLT, Iconic Silver



Real Truck’s Race Support F-150 Lightning pickup offers unmatched capability in both performance and support. Equipped with an air compressor, leveling kit, off-road recovery boards and Recaro seats along with a fully mobile toolbox and welding equipment, this F-150 Lightning pickup is equally at home on the road and at a Baja race as a support vehicle. Real Truck and Motor City Solutions’ F-150 Lightning truck comes with a Retrax® bed cover featuring a rail system, crossbars, extra Raptor wheels ensuring that drivers are not stranded by a flat tire. A custom underbody skid plate protects the Lightning while the Kay Automotive graphics wrap, inspired by Bronco Desert Racer livery, makes this race support truck an unforgettable vehicle.

















