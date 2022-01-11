SEMA2022: Volkswagen Moves Off Road With Performance Basecamp Concepts

Some carmakers are not even heading to SEMA this year – like Ford – and they are still trying to catch the spotlight. Volkswagen, meanwhile, is on a glorious SEMA Show ‘road trip’ and thinks numbers massively count in the grand scheme of OEM and aftermarket things. So, they prepared a concept galore for the event, and the German automaker is keen on touching every point in the rule book.



Nobody is forgotten, from heritage to modern hoots, and from glamping SUVs to techy yet adventurous EVs. The vast number of custom builds include the Atlas Basecamp Camping concept which, aside from the pretty stupid name, features the “rugged Basecamp styling components, a custom graphics package,” as well as numerous parts and accessories from renowned aftermarket suppliers.





Read Article