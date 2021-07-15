SERIOUSLY? BMW 'M' Ad BANNED? Radio Listener TRIGGERED Because It Had 'IRRESPONSIBLE' Revving Sounds?

Filed under the most RIDICULOUS car news of the year.



An advertisement was for the new BMW M brand and opened with the revving sound of a car engine. The revving of the engine was then broken by a voice-over, that said: "We could use big words like striking, muscular or captivating to tell you what it looks like. Or we could use an alluring combination of colourful words to describe exactly what it feels like.



"But all you really want to hear is this."



Then the sound of the advert immediately changes to a louder car engine revving, that a listener has complained about.



Then the disgruntled listener complained that the revving car engine sounds were irresponsible.

The BMW M is the car manufacturer's sub-brand for their performance and sports car range.



Can you believe people today?









