SH_T JOE BIDEN SAYS: 'Did You EVER THINK You’d Be Paying THIS MUCH For A GALLON OF GAS?'

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Tuesday on the infrastructure bill and the economy, remarking on record inflation, supply chain problems, and even the price of gas, which he finds surprisingly high.



Biden said that the economy is doing very well, which is why the economy is having problems. Things like rising prices for family essentials such as food and gas, for example, the president attributed to global supply chain problems, methods of modern manufacture, covid restraints, and even American families spending money online instead of in restaurants.



“Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas?” Biden asked. “In some parts of California they’re paying four dollars and fifty cents a gallon!”



YES, he REALLY said that today!!!



Earth to Joe....HOW out of touch are you? YOU'RE THE PRESIDENT!







Read Article