At the Shanghai Auto Show, Audi is previewing its next A6 series as well as its electric future with the A6 e-tron Concept. It's based on the company's PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture and is powered by two electric motors producing a combined 470hp (350kW) and 800Nm of torque. It features 800-volt fast charging technology, which in 10 minutes provides enough juice for a driving range of over 300 km (about 190 miles).