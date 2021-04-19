SHANGHAI 2021: Mercedes EQB Debuts With 260 Mile Range. Are ALL These Companies PISSIN' In The Wind Against Elon?

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the EQB fully electric SUV, which now joins the EQA in the German marque’s range of pure EV compact vehicles, as well as the EQC, EQV electric MPV and the flagship EQS that made its debut last week.



Launched in China as the range-topping EQB 350 4Matic AMG Line with all-wheel-drive, the EQB packs an output of 288 hp from its powertrain, fed by batteries that, for European market models, will have 66.5 kWh of useable capacity as well as a choice of several models with front- and all-wheel-drive on the continent. This yields a total range of 419 km on the WLTP testing cycle.



The EQB’s efficiency is aided by a drag coefficient of 0.28, thanks to aerodynamics measures such as a fully closed air cooling system, aerodynamically efficient front and rear aprons, a smooth, almost fully covered underbody, aero-optimised wheels as well as front and rear spoilers.











