SHANGHAI 2021: Toyota Rolls The New BZ4X ELECTRIC Concept. Is THIS A Glimpse Of Their Tesla Fighting Design/Driver Interface Direction?

Toyota today presents a concept version of the forthcoming Toyota bZ4X at the Shanghai Motor Show - previewing the first in a series of zero emission battery electric vehicles (BEVs).



The Toyota bZ4X Concept, a medium-size SUV with all-wheel drive, is integral to Toyota’s transition from a pure car company to a business dedicated to delivering better mobility for all.



The ‘bZ’ is an acronym for ‘beyond Zero’, reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to not only achieving zero carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, but also going beyond to realise new benefits for the environment, for individuals and for society as a whole.



The new Toyota bZ4X Concept has been developed by Toyota Motor Corporation (TOYOTA) in partnership with Subaru Corporation (SUBARU), drawing on the specific skills and experience of each company. Sales of the production version are expected to commence around the middle of 2022.







The @Toyota BZ4X concept is thinly veiled preview of a US-bound EV debuting new 'Beyond Zero' branding https://t.co/ECNg2rSH3d pic.twitter.com/qfVRHTsE7r — Roadshow (@roadshow) April 19, 2021











