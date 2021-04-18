SHANGHAI SURPRISE? 2022 Genesis Electrified G80 Debuts And Has Up To 310 Miles Of Range. Does ANYONE Care?

Genesis has officially unveiled its 2022 Electrified G80 at the Shanghai Auto Show as the brand’s first all-electric vehicle.?

Powering the Genesis Electrified G80 (yes, that’s it’s real name) are a pair of electric motors that combine to produce 365 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, split evenly between the front and rear axles. Genesis claims the all-electric G80 can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in an impressive 4.9 seconds.

We ask, does ANYONE care?



