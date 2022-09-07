SHE'S NOT WRONG. Pregnant Woman DISPUTES HOV Ticket In Texas Because She Is WITH CHILD, Hence TWO PEOPLE In The Car.

Somehow, we don't think this is spelled out in the HOV bylaws in ANY state.

And she IS technically right. Her baby constitutes a second person in the car.

The woman is 34 weeks pregnant.

What say YOU Spies??? Cut her some slack?










