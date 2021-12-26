SHIRLEY, Hassan Whiteside DIDN'T Pay THREE-HUNDRED And THIRTY THOUSAND For A JEEP? Oh YES, He DID! And Call It BIG Shirley!

Meet Big Shirley.



A 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sahara modded into a truck with six massive wheels, Big Shirley is a passion project for the Jazz’s new backup center. Hassan Whiteside bought the car in 2019 when he first joined the Portland Trail Blazers and finally finished work on the behemoth just a couple of months ago. It has 9,000 miles on it now.



“I’m like a big Jeep enthusiast,” Whiteside says. “I’ve got two more Jeeps, but they’re not like this.”



In the end, Whiteside estimated that the crews spent 1,800 hours of labor working on his creation.







So what does this all cost? Whiteside estimated that he spent about $330K on the project from start to finish. He said he felt it was all worthwhile when it snowed in Salt Lake City last week.







