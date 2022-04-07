SHOCK VIDEO! CHICAGO STREET RACERS ATTACK Cops Trying To Get Them To Stop Doing DONUTS Six Hours Before MASSACRE!

Agent001 submitted on 7/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:12:31 PM
Views : 544 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Chicago lawbreakers toss fireworks at cop and ATTACK one of the police vehicle who were trying to STOP their ILLEGAL street-racing in loop neighborhood which at one time was illustrious. The were also seen firing indiscriminately at patrol cars.BREAKING: Crowd of people in the Loop attack Chicago police after some civilian cars do donuts in an intersection. Crowd shoots fireworks and physical hit CPD vehicles. pic.twitter.com/cDTqExvgLz— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2022
BREAKING: Crowd of people in the Loop attack Chicago police after some civilian cars do donuts in an intersection. Crowd shoots fireworks and physical hit CPD vehicles. pic.twitter.com/cDTqExvgLz— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2022
BREAKING: Crowd of people in the Loop attack Chicago police after some civilian cars do donuts in an intersection. Crowd shoots fireworks and physical hit CPD vehicles. pic.twitter.com/cDTqExvgLz
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news