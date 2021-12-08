SHOCK VIDEO! HAMMERTIME! Watch Road Rager Go All HOME DEPOT On Another Driver!

Sheriff’s deputies near Seattle say an alleged road rage driver is in custody after a crime caught on a dash camera video.

The Jeep’s driver can be seen getting out and then throwing a hammer into the other driver’s windshield before making an illegal u-turn and speeding away.

Investigators say the video helped them identify the suspect, who was later found already in custody in another county. They say the man was already wanted on multiple felonies and should now “be off our roads for some time.”






