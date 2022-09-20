SHOCK VIDEO! HOW Did She SURVIVE? This Could Be The LUCKIEST Woman In The BRONX. WATCH!

Agent001 submitted on 9/20/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:11:23 PM
A boom truck fell right on top of a car in the Bronx on Tuesday while the driver was sitting inside. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, a matter of inches may have saved her life.
Agent001
