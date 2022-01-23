SHOCK VIDEO: HOW Does Someone SURVIVE A CRASH Like This?

Agent001 submitted on 1/23/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:11:54 AM
Tell us how someone survives a crash like this? Wow. FYI, the car is a Lotus Exige.This viral video from China shows an incredible crash and luckily both occupants remain unharmed. More images in the thread. pic.twitter.com/NGgzgAymL3— Ray4Tesla???????? (@ray4tesla) January 22, 2022
