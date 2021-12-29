SHOCK VIDEO! HOW LOW Can They GO? DOGNAPPING'S Now Happening In BROAD DAYLIGHT, In Hollywood?

Agent001 submitted on 12/29/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:48:58 AM
When you thought you've seen it all, you haven't.It looks like DOGNAPPINGS are now a regular happening in Hollywood, Ca. Check out the video as they literally DRAG the dog owner down the street in their car during their escape.A vicious dognapping caught on camera in #weho . The victim dragged down the road as the thieves flee w/8yr old french bulldog, Luca. The pup already battling cancer now taken from his owner. Full details at 11pm @ABC7 #FRENCHBULLDOG #dognapping pic.twitter.com/MvQaDvwIuV— Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) December 29, 2021
