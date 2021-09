Police have released footage of a drive-by shooting which left a 26-year-old man dead and injured five others in Philadelphia.



The surveillance footage captures a silver car with tinted windows as it approaches a group of people hanging out at the 1300 block of West Chew Avenue, in front of The Olney Arts Center, in the North of Philly at 2.15pm on Monday.



So sad to see crime going through the roof in our cities.







Read Article