SHOCK VIDEO! Quick Thinking Bike Rider Goes Into SURVIVAL Mode During Hit And Run! Would You Have Been This Cool If It Happened To YOU?

Police are searching for the driver involved in a shocking hit-and-run crash caught on video that injured a bicyclist.



According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 16, at Glendale Boulevard and Alessandro Street in the Silver Lake area.



In the video, the bicyclist is seen riding down the street when the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra creeps up and hits him from behind. For a brief moment, the bicyclist is seen getting dragged by the moving car with his bike trailing behind.



Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713.









