SHOCK VIDEO! Think A Tesla CAN'T FLY? WATCH THIS.

Agent001 submitted on 3/20/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:30:41 PM
Views : 334 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
If my wonderful dad was still here and saw this he would say the people in that Tesla were 'TIRED OF LIVING' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speed Suspects ® (@speedsuspects)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speed Suspects ® (@speedsuspects)
A post shared by Speed Suspects ® (@speedsuspects)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news