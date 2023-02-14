SHOCK VIDEO! WATCH! Gunman HANGS OUT OF Honda And SHOOTS At At Jeep ON THE HIGHWAY WHILE MOVING!

Late Friday night, a wild shootout occurred on the 91 freeway in Long Beach, CA, between individuals in a Honda Civic and a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The incident caused chaos and resulted in the closure of multiple lanes on the freeway.



Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing cars swerve in and out of lanes. The two vehicles were seen exchanging gunfire as they sped down the freeway. It is unclear at this time what prompted the altercation between the two parties.



Law enforcement officials were quick to respond to the scene, and a high-speed chase ensued. The pursuit ended when both cars crashed near the Paramount Boulevard exit. The individuals in the Honda Civic fled the scene, while those in the Jeep Grand Cherokee were taken into custody by police.

No fatalities or injuries were reported, but several vehicles were damaged during the shooting and subsequent chase. Police are currently investigating the incident and are searching for the individuals involved in the Honda Civic.



The incident caused major disruptions on the 91 freeway, with multiple lanes closed for several hours as authorities worked to clear the scene and investigate the incident. Traffic was backed up for several miles, causing major delays for motorists.



It underscores the importance of law enforcement agencies' swift response in dealing with such incidents to protect public safety.









Wild shootout between people in a Honda Civic and a Jeep Grand Cherokee, on the 91 freeway in Long Beach, CA late Friday night. No arrests have been made. #LongBeach #LosAngeles #California #USA #shootout #RoadRage #SuperBowl #BamBam #RihannaSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/nnoY6l4PRQ — GVNNY (@gvnnyf) February 14, 2023



