The truck was on fire at high speed. He tried to get it to stop, but he wasn't able to. He then thought he HAD to get out, because he was on fire. He unstrapped his belts and was pretty much out of the truck as it hit HARD into the inside wall. He is incredibly lucky to be alive.







NASCAR reports that Jordan Anderson is awake and alert after this scary crash at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/z3qe4VpWWz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 1, 2022