SHOCK VIDEO! WATCH! The NEW Number One Business In Philadelphia? CARJACKING?

These thieves are making so much money they have their own fleet of CARJACKING TRUCKS?WHAT on EARTH is happening in our once great cities??#Philadelphia #carjacking last Friday pic.twitter.com/CWaAfWx1nh— The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) October 5, 2022
Agent001
