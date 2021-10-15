SHOCK VIDEO! What Happens When A TESLA Is Hit By A SEMI And The On-Board Cameras Catch It ALL? Watch!

Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot is hit by a semi truck who pushes the Tesla for half a mile, causing 20k in damage. This and 20 unseen Tesla crash videos of 2021, hit and runs, highway crashes, hondabumps and so much more...






