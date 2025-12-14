SHOCKER! EV REVERSAL! Porsche Going BACK TO THE FUTURE With ICE Powered Models.

Porsche is making a significant policy shift by engineering its upcoming electric-only platform for the next-generation 718 Boxster and Cayman to also support internal combustion engines.



Production of the current fourth-generation Boxster and Cayman wrapped up last month, paving the way for bespoke electric models originally slated for launch in 2026. However, amid softening demand for electric vehicles, Porsche previously indicated it would extend sales of high-performance variants—likely the GT4 RS and Spyder RS—of the outgoing petrol-powered cars.



This forms part of a broader "strategic realignment," during which Porsche scaled back several EV initiatives, incurring a substantial financial write-down.



According to senior insiders at Porsche's Weissach development center, as reported by Autocar, the company is now actively adapting the dedicated PPE Sport electric architecture—designed exclusively for the 2026 EV successors—to accommodate a mid-mounted petrol engine, effectively reintroducing combustion power to the lineup.







