SHOCKER! Government Votes YES To DELAY Introduction Of 2030 ICE Ban!

The UK government will postpone the ban on the sale of new petrol- and diesel-engined cars from 2030 until 2035, prime minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed.



Sunak: net zero policies must be "proportionate and pragmatic"



The ban was due to come into force in 2030, although certain hybrid powertrains capable of 'significant zero-emission running' were to be allowed until 2035. But that date has now been pushed back so that all cars can be sold until 2035. It is part of a series of delays to key 'green' policies that Rishi Sunak has announced – although he said that the government is still committed to the UK reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.



If politicians really understood car buyers, they'd have never introduced the 2030 petrol/diesel ban back in 2020.

If politicians really knew how the car industry works, they'd not move the goal posts again just three years later.

Totally clueless and just hunting for votes?? pic.twitter.com/Ck8MQ3AqbB — Steve Fowler (@SteveFowler) September 20, 2023



