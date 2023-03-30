SHOCKER: Legendary Ford Capri To Become A Just Another Electric Coupe SUV

Perhaps we all have a Ford Capri memory. In Britain, the car holds an evocative grip on many petrolheads, rarely seen on our roads these days, though once a common fixture on driveways up and down the land. The “car you always promised yourself”, as Ford marketed it, made a big impact not only on TV, but also in real-world Britain of the seventies and eighties. And now – after decades of rumours – Auto Express can reveal that it’s finally coming back. The iconic name, which adorned Ford coupes from 1969 to 1986, will be the next classic badge to be revived by the brand, following the successful launch of the Bronco in the US and the unveiling of the new all-electric Explorer in the UK.



