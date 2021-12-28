SHOCKER! Rivian Pushes Deliveries Of Pickup, SUV With Big Battery Packs Out To MID 2023. Are YOU Surprised?

Rivian Automotive Inc will delay deliveries of its electric pickup truck and sports utility vehicle with big battery packs to 2023, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in a mail to customers on Tuesday.



Scaringe said majority of Rivian's roughly 71,000 pre-orders for its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV in the United States and Canada were for a version of the vehicles with a small battery pack option, which provides 314 miles of range on one charge.



Are you surprised or are volume level production of these types of products pretty much VAPORWARE?







Read Article