SHOCKER UNCOVERED! 'SPONTANEOUS' Tesla Protests Exposed As FUNDED By Wealthy Democrat Organizations. WHAT Should Happen To Them?

Following widespread protests aimed at Elon Musk and Tesla, Asra Nomani, a former Wall Street Journal reporter, revealed a web of 24 Democrat-leaning organizations orchestrating the campaign, collectively generating over $124 million in revenue.



Presented as organic, grassroots outrage, these "Tesla Takedown" protests are, in reality, carefully orchestrated "AstroTurf" operations, managed via platforms like ActionNetwork and Mobilize.us, both of which are deeply connected to Democratic Party activism.



Key players in the effort include the Indivisible Project, Democratic Socialists of America, MoveOn.org, and Swing Left.



At a Virginia protest, participants openly waved Democratic signage and demanded Elon Musk’s deportation.

Nomani’s findings dismantle the façade of impartial activism, laying bare a calculated, top-down political performance.













?????? INVESTIGATION REVEALS MASSIVE DEMOCRAT-LINKED PROTEST MACHINE BEHIND TESLA TAKEDOWN



After nationwide protests targeting Elon and Tesla, former WSJ reporter Asra Nomani uncovered a network of 24 Democrat-aligned organizations behind the scenes, with revenues over $124… https://t.co/EwF8lCudME pic.twitter.com/YePLe6fJ9k — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 30, 2025



