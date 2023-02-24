SHOCKER: Who Thought Tesla Would Cost Less Than The Average New Car?

The Tesla Model 3 is a popular electric vehicle that has been praised for its performance, range, and affordability. In fact, a recent study has found that the Model 3 costs less than the average car in the United States. According to the study, which was conducted by the automotive research firm, Kelley Blue Book, the total cost of ownership for a Tesla Model 3 is lower than the average car in the US. This is due to several factors, including the Model 3's lower maintenance costs and the availability of tax incentives for electric vehicles. The study found that the total cost of ownership for a Tesla Model 3 over five years is approximately $41,000. This includes the cost of the vehicle, insurance, fuel, and maintenance. In comparison, the average cost of ownership for a car in the US over five years is approximately $49,000. One of the reasons that the Model 3 is less expensive to own than the average car is its lower maintenance costs. Electric vehicles are generally less complex than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, which means that they require less maintenance. This translates into lower costs for things like oil changes, engine tune-ups, and other routine maintenance tasks. Another factor that contributes to the Model 3's lower total cost of ownership is the availability of tax incentives for electric vehicles. The federal government offers a tax credit of up to $7,500 for the purchase of a new electric vehicle. Additionally, some states offer their own incentives for EV buyers, which can further reduce the cost of ownership. Overall, the Tesla Model 3 is an affordable and practical electric vehicle that offers a range of benefits to car buyers. With its lower total cost of ownership, the Model 3 is an attractive option for those who are looking to save money on their transportation costs. Additionally, with its high performance and long range, the Model 3 is a great choice for anyone who wants a reliable and efficient vehicle.



