SHOULD Lincoln Make An UPSCALE Version Of The Bronco And Pit It Against OTHER Luxury Premium SUVs Like The Defender?

Lincoln, Ford’s luxury arm, is known for refined SUVs like the Navigator and Aviator, but what if it took on the rugged Bronco to challenge premium off-roaders from Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and Rivian? Picture a Lincoln Bronco: a bold, boxy silhouette with chrome accents, a sumptuous leather interior, and cutting-edge tech, blending off-road prowess with upscale comfort. This hypothetical model could target affluent adventurers seeking both wilderness capability and urban sophistication.

The Bronco’s retro charm and Ford’s off-road engineering provide a strong foundation. A Lincoln version might boast a hybrid V6 or electric powertrain, delivering 400+ horsepower while maintaining a whisper-quiet cabin. Features like adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, and a 15-inch touchscreen could elevate the experience, rivaling the Range Rover’s polish or the Mercedes G-Class’s status. Off-road, it would retain the Bronco’s GOAT (Goes Over Any Terrain) modes, with skid plates and all-terrain tires, but wrapped in Lincoln’s signature elegance.

Priced between $80,000 and $120,000, it would compete in the growing luxury SUV market, where buyers crave exclusivity and versatility. But would it sell? Lincoln’s brand cachet lags behind European marques, and purists might scoff at a “soft” Bronco. Yet, with Ford’s SUV dominance and Lincoln’s luxury pedigree, it could carve a niche.

What do you think? Is a Lincoln Bronco a brilliant move or a misstep? Would you buy one? Share your thoughts!








