SHOULD TRUMP PARDON A 65-Year-Old In FEDERAL PRISON For REMOVING EPA Emission Systems From Ailing Diesels?

A 65-year-old Wyoming man is in federal prison for pulling EPA-mandated emissions systems from ailing diesel engines. As the Trump administration inches toward reversing those mandates, Troy Lake's family is pushing for the president to pardon him.



Because he removed emissions controls from diesel engines, a 65-year-old Wyoming man is bracing for his sixth month in federal prison.



Troy Lake will also live out the rest of his days as a convicted felon, unless he receives a pardon from President Donald Trump.



Recent changes in the regulatory landscape fuel that hope. The president’s administration released a plan this week to relax rules around tailpipe emissions.



But tampering with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-required emissions systems remains a federal felony.



Through his business Elite Diesel, Troy was for years the go-to mechanic for over-the-road truckers and others running diesel engines, according to multiple trucking business owners



