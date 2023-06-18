SHOULD The Next Generation Ford Explorer Look Like THIS? YOU Tell Us What Design Direction It Should Take!

As automotive enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of the next generation Ford Explorer, one question looms large: What design direction should the beloved SUV take? With the Explorer's rich history and a long-standing reputation for combining versatility, performance, and style, it's crucial to gather opinions from the passionate audience who will ultimately be driving and experiencing the vehicle. Let's dive into some key considerations and invite you, the audience, to share your thoughts on shaping the future of this iconic SUV.



1. Evolution or Revolution:

2. Should Ford explore an evolutionary design, building upon the familiar aesthetics that have defined the Explorer's identity? Alternatively, would a revolutionary departure, with a fresh and innovative design, be more appealing? Let us know your preference and whether you believe the Explorer should embrace a more modern or classic approach.

3. Emphasizing Versatility:

4. The Explorer has always been renowned for its versatility, accommodating families, adventurers, and professionals alike. How can the next generation maintain this versatility while also pushing the boundaries further? Share your ideas on interior space, storage options, seating configurations, and any other features that would enhance its adaptability.

5. Technology Integration:

6. In an era of rapid technological advancements, integrating cutting-edge features and connectivity options is crucial. What are your expectations for the next-gen Explorer's infotainment system, driver-assistance technologies, and overall connectivity? Should it aim for seamless integration with smartphones, smart homes, or other emerging technologies?



Let's face it. They got ROCKED by the Kia Telluride and the current gen is a BIG letdown. Just ask any Ford dealer.



Your opinions matter in shaping the design direction and features of this iconic vehicle. We invite you to share your thoughts, ideas, and desires for the future Explorer.



Here is ONE take on it from Kelsonik. What’s YOUR verdict on it?













