SHOULD They STAY Or Should They GO? UAW Says PAY US 46% MORE As Talks Proceed.

The United Auto Workers are currently in negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers and have put forth a demand for a substantial wage hike of 46% spread across four years, as outlined in a section of the union's official demands.



If accepted, this proposition would mark a significant and noteworthy surge in wages. The union, headquartered in Detroit, represents a workforce of around 150,000 employees engaged in the production of vehicles such as Chevrolets, Fords, Jeeps, and more. The stipulated proposal advocates for an initial 20% increase in general wages upon the ratification of a new contract. This increase aims to counterbalance the considerable impact of inflation experienced over the recent years, as detailed in the documentation obtained by The Detroit News.





