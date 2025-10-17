SHOULD WE TELL THEM? KIA Can't Figure Out WHY The Tasman Pickup Isn't Selling In Australia.

Picture this: KIA’s boardroom, a sea of puzzled execs sipping flat whites, staring at a PowerPoint slide titled “Tasman: Why No Love?” Meanwhile, in Australia, the KIA Tasman pickup truck is collecting dust on dealer lots faster than a dingo snatches a snag at a barbie. With a measly 2,262 units sold from July to September 2025—against a lofty goal of 20,000 for 2026—KIA’s scratching its corporate noggin, wondering where it all went wrong. Spoiler alert: it’s not the vegemite shortage. Buckle up, mates, because we’re about to roast the Tasman’s misadventure in the land of utes, and it’s gonna sting worse than a jellyfish at Bondi Beach.



A Design That Screams “City Slicker Lost in the Bush”



KIA calls the Tasman’s styling “bold and divisive,” which is marketing code for “we tried to make a Cybertruck-Sorento lovechild and forgot the rugged bit.” Aussies don’t mess around with their utes. They want a vehicle that can haul a trailer through the Simpson Desert, not one that looks like it’s auditioning for a sci-fi flick. The Tasman’s sleek lines and glossy finish might turn heads in Seoul, but in Oz, it’s about as useful as a surfboard in Alice Springs. Compare that to the Ford Ranger (13,739 sold in the same period) or the Toyota Hilux, which scream “I can wrestle a roo and win.” KIA, mate, your ute looks like it’s ready for a latte run, not a cattle muster.



A Name That’s a Bit... Meh



Let’s talk about the name: Tasman. Sounds like a budget cruise line, not a tough-as-nails ute. Australia’s ute culture is built on legends like the Hilux, Ranger, or even the Nissan Navara—names that evoke grit, adventure, or at least a hint of menace. Tasman? It’s like naming a pitbull “Fluffy.” Sure, it nods to the Tasman Sea, but that’s about as inspiring as calling a ute “Murray River.” KIA could’ve leaned into something punchy like “Outback Fang” or “Dingo Bite.” Instead, they went with a geography lesson nobody asked for.



Pricey McPriceface: The Cost Conundrum



KIA’s Tasman starts at a wallet-wincing $54,990 AUD for the base model, climbing to $78,990 for the top-spec X-Pro. Meanwhile, a Ford Ranger XLT can be yours for around $50,000, and it comes with a proven track record of eating dirt for breakfast. Aussies aren’t afraid to splash cash on a ute, but they want value—think bulletproof reliability, not a fancy touchscreen that’ll fry in the outback sun. The Tasman’s price screams “premium,” but its street cred whispers “new kid trying too hard.” And with no hybrid or electric option in a market increasingly eyeing greener pastures, KIA’s missed a chance to stand out.



Marketing Missteps: Where’s the Aussie Soul?



KIA’s marketing team deserves a participation trophy for effort, but their Tasman campaign feels like it was cooked up in a Sydney high-rise, not a dusty pub in Dubbo. Aussies want utes that tell a story—think Toyota’s “Unbreakable” Hilux ads or Ford’s rugged Ranger spots. KIA’s ads? They’re more “look at our shiny truck” than “this ute’ll get you through a flood with a cold one in hand.” And don’t get us started on the lack of a proper V8 rumble. The Tasman’s 2.2L diesel is fine for fuel economy (7.4L/100km), but it’s about as thrilling as a flat slab of Tooheys. Where’s the grunt, KIA? Where’s the soul?



The Competition: Ute Kings Rule the Roost



Here’s the harsh truth: Australia’s ute market is a gladiator arena, and the Tasman’s brought a pool noodle to a sword fight. The Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux dominate with decades of trust, proven toughness, and dealer networks that stretch from Broome to Brisbane. Even the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan Navara are outpacing the Tasman with better brand loyalty and workhorse vibes. KIA’s banking on its seven-year warranty to win hearts, but when your ute’s up against legends that’ve been hauling hay bales since the ‘80s, a warranty’s just a nice footnote.



Should We Tell Them?



So, KIA, why’s the Tasman flopping? Maybe it’s the futuristic design that feels out of place in the outback. Maybe it’s the name that lacks punch, the price that pinches, or the marketing that misses the mark. Or maybe—just maybe—Aussies want a ute that feels like it was born in the red dirt, not a boardroom. Here’s a tip: ditch the glossy vibes, give it a name with some mongrel, and make it tougher than a two-dollar steak. Until then, the Tasman’s destined to be the wallflower at the ute party, watching Rangers and Hiluxes dance circles around it.



Disclaimer: No KIAs were harmed in the writing of this roast, but their feelings might’ve taken a hit.





