SHOW Us Your TRUE COLORS! Which Ones Are You Digging The MOST These Days?

Agent001 submitted on 9/19/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:08:07 PM

1 user comments | Views : 356 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ask any car salesperson what they think of a color and you'll get the stock sales answer.

..COLOR is a personal preference.

But at any given time, certain ones own the popularity crown.

And as time passes some colors come IN while others go OUT.

Remember when Long Beach Blue was the hottest BMW M color? Wasn't so long ago. But it's past its peak now.

So our two questions today are what colors on which vehicles are currently EXCITING your emotions? And can you NAME the colors on the VW and Honda in our photos?





Bragging rights if you can. We will post the answer in the comments if no one can do it.

Discuss...





SHOW Us Your TRUE COLORS! Which Ones Are You Digging The MOST These Days?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Grabber Lime on GT350R with black stripes and red edge stripes.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/19/2020 4:03:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]