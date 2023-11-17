SHUT THE PLUG DOOR! DEAD BEFORE ARRIVAL? VW ID Buzz Not Even Out Yet In the USA And People Are ALREADY Finding Ways To HATE On It!

The VW ID Buzz isn't even for sale yet in the USA and people are already finding ways to hate on it.



This example shows how when the slider is open, you cannot plugin to a charger.



There are also issues with the fold down seat limitations.









OMG, the ID BUZZ cannot be charged when the door is open?! ??



This is ridiculous and a good example of why VW loses.



How has this stupidity likely happened?



The vehicle design is a reflection of VW's organizational design and right now their internal organization setup makes… https://t.co/08Rlonmjp5 — Alex (@alex_avoigt) November 16, 2023



