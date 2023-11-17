SHUT THE PLUG DOOR! DEAD BEFORE ARRIVAL? VW ID Buzz Not Even Out Yet In the USA And People Are ALREADY Finding Ways To HATE On It!

The VW ID Buzz isn't even for sale yet in the USA and people are already finding ways to hate on it.

This example shows how when the slider is open, you cannot plugin to a charger.

There are also issues with the fold down seat limitations.







