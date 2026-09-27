SIDE BY SIDE: NEW BMW X5 Vs. Outgoing X5. Is There Only ONE Conclusion On The NEW Design?

From the SPY file of 00R...



Parked together, the outgoing G05 X5 still looks like an X5: long hood, muscular haunches, familiar kidney grille, and the practical split tailgate that defined the model for generations. It aged with quiet confidence after its facelift.



The new G65 is a different car. Neue Klasse cues deliver slimmer vertical grilles, double-X headlights some call tacky, flush winglet door handles, and large, flattened panels that erase the older car’s layered creases. The Hofmeister kink carries less weight. The split tailgate is gone. Side-by-side, the new design feels less cohesive—more like a scaled-up iX3 than a distinct flagship SUV.



Proportions remain, but the character does not. Cleaner surfaces and extra length do not automatically equal stronger presence.Is there only one conclusion on the new design? Tell us which X5 you’d rather look at.









Current Vs New X5

by u/NightFire414 in BMW



