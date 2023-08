Here's a SIMPLE afternoon task for all of you Spies.



Well, thinking about what we're asking you to do, it may be HARDER than you think.



NAME a car with a WORSE looking profile than the Cadillac Celestiq.



It's even hard to make the PRESS PHOTOS look good...



















Spotted driving in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA. Ok, I may have been tipped off. pic.twitter.com/TVCfozLUne — Michael Albano (@albano57) August 23, 2023