SINGERING IN THE RAIN-Company In UK To Take E-Types And Bring Them Into The Modern World

E-Type UK, based in Kent, is best known for reconditioning, building and restoring the stunning vintage Jag. But its latest businesses is a case of bringing it into the 21st century.



It has launched a new brand called Unleashed, which will take your E-Type donor car and for £325,000 retrofit it with modern performance components and a tuned engine that almost doubles the power output of original's V12 engine. It will also get the creature comforts today's motorists take for granted, from heated seats to bluetooth.



On its release in March 1961, Enzo Ferrari described the EType as 'the most beautiful car ever made'

























