SITTING BY THE POOL, Enjoying The Holiday? Look What THESE EV Drivers Get To DO In Vegas In 109 Degree Heat!

So hopefully MOST of you are enjoying a great holiday weekend, with friends and family, eating some good food and just plain RELAXING like us.



But not THESE people from California visiting Las Vegas!



GUESS, what THEY get to do?



In order to GET HOME, they need to wait in these huge lines in 109 DEGREE HEAT to charge their EVs!



FUN? WOW!



This is happening RIGHT NOW at Lowes at Eastern Ave/Airport rd. in LOST WAGES (Las Vegas)













They even have chargers on trailers...















Special thanks to Agent DISCO VOLANTE for the spy snaps!



GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!! WooHoo!!!!
















