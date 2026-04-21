SLOPPY COPY? China Shows A TEMU wran-G-ler

As the 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026) prepares to open its doors on April 24, the world’s largest auto show is already generating serious buzz. Spanning a record 380,000 square meters across two venues and featuring 1,451 vehicles—including 181 world or China premieres—the event runs through May 3 under the theme “Future of Intelligence.” Press days kick off this Friday, with the public admitted from April 28.

Just days before the official curtain rises, veteran China auto analyst Tycho de Feijter (@TychodeFeijter) shared striking images of the new Beijing BJ81, a flagship luxury SUV from BAIC that perfectly captures the show’s bold, unapologetic energy. Positioned above the existing BJ80, the BJ81 blends rugged boxy proportions with flashy retro styling heavily inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Chrome-heavy “bling” accents, round headlights, and a commanding stance signal a deliberate embrace of the current Chinese market love affair with over-the-top luxury and nostalgic cool.



Available in ICE and PHEV variants with up to 500 horsepower, the BJ81 will launch on Army Day, August 1. It joins a wave of new Beijing models this year and underscores a broader industry shift: domestic brands are no longer content to play in the value segment. They’re gunning straight for the premium SUV crown with confident, head-turning designs at disruptive prices.



The BJ81 isn’t just another debut—it’s a statement. At a show already packed with next-gen EVs and smart tech, BAIC is proving that old-school swagger still sells in the world’s largest car market.



