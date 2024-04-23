SMART Concept #5 Shows What Small EV 4x4 Off-Roader Could Be Like

The latest car to be confirmed for the 2024 Beijing Motor Show is the Smart Concept #5. The brand is calling this electric SUV its “most spacious and versatile vehicle to date”, teeing up a future entry into the premium mid-size SUV segment.

Visually, the car looks like a cross between a Mercedes GLB and a shrunken Land Rover Defender, albeit with some of the smooth, curved edges seen on Smart’s existing #1 SUV. The maker has delved deep into its imaginary off-road accessories brochure for the concept, fitting the #5 with knobbly tyres, protective cladding and even a roof rack. The shortened front and rear overhangs should help when the going gets tough.