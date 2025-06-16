SMART Electric Roadster May Return As Mazda MX-5 Roadster

Auto Express found out recently that Smart is preparing a successor for its ForTwo city car, which could leave the door open for the Smart Roadster to return.
 
Introduced back in 2003, the tiny, lightweight two-seater was respected for its balanced mid-engined layout. One noteworthy fan was legendary Formula One car designer Gordon Murray, who used a Roadster as his daily driver.
 
We asked Smart UK CEO Jason Allbutt about a new Roadster during an exclusive interview with Auto Express. He laughed, but seemed enthusiastic: “We used to have one of those in the family, and [it was] particularly good fun,” he told us.


