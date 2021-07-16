SMART Grows Up And Teases New Electric SUV

This is the second time Smart is teasing its upcoming electric crossover, which is expected to be the biggest vehicle ever to wear a Smart badge. Between the first and this second teaser, we’re starting to piece together what it’s going to look like, and it’s pretty clear Smart is reinventing its image and abandoning old design cues. The new still unnamed crossover is expected to be roughly the same size as a Mini Countryman, Jaguar E-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLA or Audi Q3. In the first teaser, we saw part of its front fascia, which has only rounded and curving shapes (they should also be mirrored for the rear) and it also looks quite rounded from up top.



