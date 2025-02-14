SMART Grows Up With Electric #6 Flagship Sedan Packing 638HP

Smart’s sleek #6 flagship will be unveiled later this year as the brand’s quickest and most advanced model to date, packing reserves of more than 630bhp in its most potent form.

The rakish four-door saloon will be positioned as a rival to the Tesla Model 3, a car it will have a similar footprint to. It has been designed with a focus on range so will feature the slipperiest body of any Smart model to date.

Autocar has been told this will allow it to offer “well over 800km” (497 miles) of range in its most efficient form, although that figure is based on the generous Chinese CLTC test cycle. On the WLTP cycle used in Europe, it is expected to return a figure close to the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive’s 436 miles.