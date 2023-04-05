SMART INVESTMENT Or MONEY FOR NOTHING? GM Considers F1 Engine Program As It Backs Andretti-Cadillac Team For 2026 Entry

Former McLaren F1 driver Michael Andretti's team proposal for the 2026 series has gained support from GM sub-brand Cadillac, boosting its chances of being greenlit. Andretti's team proposal is one of three teams interested in joining the F1 grid in 2026, with Hitech and Panthera Asia also keen on securing a spot. The support of Cadillac, which already constructs the 5.5-litre naturally aspirated V8 for its LMDh prototype via the GM Performance and Racing Center in Pontiac in Michigan, provides a significant boost to Andretti's chances.

GM's backing is not just limited to financial support. Unlike rival Ford, which has partnered with Red Bull Powertrains predominantly via a commercial relationship, GM aims for a significant technical presence in F1. GM motorsport executive director Eric Warren, formerly the conglomerate's NASCAR programme chief, says that this could result in an F1 engine program, which is currently under evaluation.



Speaking exclusively to Autosport, Warren said: "GM is motivated to be involved in the car and design, the whole process. It's not white-labelling an engine [a comment possibly aimed at Ford]. The interaction between Cadillac and Andretti will be throughout the vehicle."



While Andretti-Cadillac would initially run on a customer engine in its first season, the creation of a long-term partnership between Andretti and Wayne Taylor Racing provides solid ties to Honda, which is listed as a 2026 power unit manufacturer via the Acura brand. However, with Red Bull now developing its own F1 engine, there are doubts about the Japanese firm's topflight future, which would leave Renault as the most credible supply route for Andretti.



But GM's interest in F1 extends beyond just a customer engine supply deal. Warren explains that the company will consider its own engine program for as soon as the 2027 campaign, with a view to being competitive in its first season before evaluating the most sensible approach for the future. Warren said: "We could, of course [when asked if GM would construct its own engine]. We can't by rule because the 2026 power unit manufacturers have been declared, so we would be looking at the earliest in '27. It is something we are looking at. We are looking at power units. Andretti has a power unit partner with which we can get racing quickly."



Warren also addressed the question of whether an F1 engine would be done in-house, saying: "I think it is difficult for a manufacturer to say an engine is 100% in-house. They always have technical partners they work with. But I think we have capabilities that would be substantial to that. I think we could do that, whether we chose to and what elements, has yet to be determined."



GM's entry into F1 would mark a significant development for the series, with the company's technical expertise and resources potentially rivaling that of Mercedes and Ferrari. In recent years, Volkswagen Group member Audi has also expressed interest in joining F1 via a works engine program and a majority investment in the Sauber team. With more automakers considering a move to F1, the sport's future looks bright, with exciting new teams and partnerships emerging.



