SMART Reboot As A Premium EV Brand Continues With New #3

Smart’s reboot as a premium all-electric brand continues with the reveal of the new #3 electric coupe crossover. Debuting at the Shanghai Motor Show, this new model will join the existing #1 in the reformed range, sharing its bespoke EV underpinnings that have been co-developed with Chinese automotive powerhouse Geely.

Few specific details have been confirmed about the Smart #3 so far, but from what we can see it clearly retains a similar design language formed by the Mercedes team under the supervision of design chief Gordon Wagner. This is exemplified by the #3’s smooth bodywork, front and rear light bars and clamshell bonnet, elements that were all debuted on the more upright #1.



