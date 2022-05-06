SMARTER Than The Porsche TAYCAN And The BEST Of ALL World's? Cayenne And Panamera To Get 80 Km's Of Battery Range

With electric-only mobility ranging from 30 to 50 kilometres, most plug-in hybrid buyers won’t be expecting to use their EV modes much, unless their commutes or errand runs are confined to short distances, but extending that range up to 80 km could make a PHEV viable for those with lengthier daily drives.



No doubt, Porsche is thinking along these lines with a recent announcement of up to 80 km of electric range for their future Cayenne and Panamera plug-in E-Hybrid models. When the new extended-range PHEVs arrive for 2024, they’ll offer one of the most competitive EV ranges in the industry, making these models ideal bridges to fully electric options, as they were always meant to be. Ideal for traveling long distances without the need to stop and wait while recharging, a long-range plug-in hybrid would provide a nice best-of-both-worlds alternative.



