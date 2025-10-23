SMASH OR PASS? RATE This New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Ad About THE FAMILY! In THIS Case, Does SEX SELL?

Jeep is flipping the script with its latest reveal: the 2026 Grand Wagoneer. Dubbed "The Family SUV," this isn't your grandpa's station wagon—it's a 7,200-pound behemoth of luxury, blending off-road grit with suburban swagger. Picture this: three rows of buttery leather seats cradling up to eight souls, a twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six engine pumping 540 horses through an eight-speed automatic, and enough tech to make Siri jealous—think 75 inches of curved glass screens, hands-free highway driving, and a McIntosh sound system that turns road trips into symphonies.



But here's the twist that’s got the internet buzzing: Jeep's ad campaign. Forget the usual minivan montage of carpools and soccer practices. This spot pulses with sultry vibes—lingering shots of windswept curves (both vehicular and otherwise), a soundtrack that throbs like a heartbeat, and taglines whispering promises of adventure that feel downright seductive. Is it genius or gimmick? Does sex sell when the product’s pitched as the ultimate family hauler? Critics are divided: purists cry foul over the objectification, while fans hail it as a fresh jolt to Jeep’s rugged image, reminding us that even soccer moms deserve a thrill.



Smash or pass? You decide.



Will using SEX this way, sell Wagoneers or does it expose a we've tried everything else and no one wants them, what have we got to lose attitude?



Tell us Spies, is this a BANGER?











