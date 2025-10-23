SMASH OR PASS? RATE This New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Ad About THE FAMILY! In THIS Case, Does SEX SELL?

Agent001 submitted on 10/23/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:08:58 PM

Views : 2,576 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jeep is flipping the script with its latest reveal: the 2026 Grand Wagoneer. Dubbed "The Family SUV," this isn't your grandpa's station wagon—it's a 7,200-pound behemoth of luxury, blending off-road grit with suburban swagger. Picture this: three rows of buttery leather seats cradling up to eight souls, a twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six engine pumping 540 horses through an eight-speed automatic, and enough tech to make Siri jealous—think 75 inches of curved glass screens, hands-free highway driving, and a McIntosh sound system that turns road trips into symphonies.

But here's the twist that’s got the internet buzzing: Jeep's ad campaign. Forget the usual minivan montage of carpools and soccer practices. This spot pulses with sultry vibes—lingering shots of windswept curves (both vehicular and otherwise), a soundtrack that throbs like a heartbeat, and taglines whispering promises of adventure that feel downright seductive. Is it genius or gimmick? Does sex sell when the product’s pitched as the ultimate family hauler? Critics are divided: purists cry foul over the objectification, while fans hail it as a fresh jolt to Jeep’s rugged image, reminding us that even soccer moms deserve a thrill.

Smash or pass? You decide.

Will using SEX this way, sell Wagoneers or does it expose a we've tried everything else and no one wants them, what have we got to lose attitude?

Tell us Spies, is this a BANGER?






SMASH OR PASS? RATE This New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Ad About THE FAMILY! In THIS Case, Does SEX SELL?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)