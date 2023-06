Well, NYC and the surrounding areas are in quite the pickle with this crazy smoke coming from Canada.



Although much of the media isn't telling it straight the fires WEREN'T caused by climate change but by lightning strikes and careless campers.



But the most important thing to us is checking in with all of you from the area and to let you know we are thinking of all of you and hope it ends soon.



So tell us...what is the current situation and how are you dealing with it?









It’s 2:04 PM in the middle of the day in Manhattan, New York #wildfires #smoke pic.twitter.com/7rrxqGswl1 — royalsoul (@RoyalSoul369) June 7, 2023













Made it to NYC and its a smoke show pic.twitter.com/gCYi30sPNM — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) June 8, 2023