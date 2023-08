So, the media saw the new Escalade IQ today and the reports are this shot of it is IT.



We're told it's cool but WAY OVERPRICED. That's saying A LOT when you look at the price of a standard Escalade.



What's your call on it?



If it's much more expensive than the NORMAL SLADE, will people FLIP? Or will it FLOP?









The new @cadillac Escalade IQ pic.twitter.com/FjNr6kuPBs — Zil (@TheDizzle316) August 5, 2023